New Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade trailer shows PS5 upgrade in action

As announced earlier this year, Final Fantasy VII Remake is getting an upgrade on PlayStation 5. That PS5 upgrade is called Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and as one would imagine, it’ll take advantage of the PlayStation 5’s more powerful hardware to improve visuals and loading times. Today, Square Enix debuted the final trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, giving us a look at the PlayStation 5 upgrades in action.

The new trailer was published at 60 frames per second in 1080p, so it should give us a good idea of how the game will perform on PlayStation 5. Much of the trailer is actually centered around the DLC that’s launching alongside the PlayStation 5 upgrade, which is called FF7R Episode Intermission.

As previously revealed, the new DLC focuses on Yuffie and her partner Sonon as they go toe-to-toe with antagonists named Scarlet and Nero. Scarlet is Shinra’s director of advanced weapons who’s equipped with an impressive looking suit of battle armor, while Nero is “a member of the elite unit within Deepground known as the Tsviets.” The DLC will also introduce a new Summon Materia called Ramuh, along with a new tactical mini-game called Fort Condor.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be available to most people who own Final Fantasy VII Remake on PlayStation 4. Those who own a digital copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake can upgrade to a digital version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade regardless of the type of PlayStation 5 they own, while those who have a disc-based version can only upgrade if they have the standard PS5 with a disc drive. Final Fantasy VII Remake copies obtained from PlayStation Plus can’t be upgraded to Intergrade.

FF7R Episode Intermission, on the other hand, will be available separately, so those hoping to catch Yuffie’s side story will have to pay for it. Square Enix hasn’t revealed how much FF7R Episode Intermission will cost, but it does say that it will be live on the PlayStation Store on June 10th – the same day that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade goes live.