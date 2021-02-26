Final Fantasy VII Remake leads a huge March for PlayStation Plus

Yesterday, Sony revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake will be getting an upgrade on PS5 later this year. That comes as little surprise – Final Fantasy VII Remake was one of the biggest PS4 games in 2020, and considering that the remake isn’t even complete yet, we’ll certainly see its follow up on the PlayStation 5. Following yesterday’s announcement is the reveal that Final Fantasy VII Remake will be the headliner game in what appears to be a very strong March for PlayStation Plus.

Sony revealed a batch of four games that will be available through PlayStation Plus next month. In addition to Final Fantasy VII Remake, PS4 users will also be getting Remnant: From the Ashes, a survival shooter that up to three players can work their way through cooperatively. PS5 users, meanwhile, we will be getting a puzzle game called Maquette, so Sony is sticking to this trend of offering a PlayStation 5 game along with the other titles each month.

PlayStation VR owners are even getting a new game next month, with Farpoint going free through PlayStation Plus. It’s rare to see Sony offer four games through PlayStation Plus, and that number goes to five when you remember that Destruction AllStars on PlayStation 5 is going to remain free through PlayStation Plus for the month of April.

Unfortunately, there’s a big caveat to keep in mind with Final Fantasy VII Remake. While the game is free to keep for as long as you remain subscribed to PlayStation Plus, like all other PS Plus games are, you won’t be able to upgrade the PlayStation 5 version of the game when that upgrade comes down the pipeline this summer. If you plan on taking advantage of that upgrade, you’ll need to purchase the PS5 version separately.

Considering that the PlayStation 5 is a hard product to find at the moment, that might not matter to a lot of people, but it’s something to keep in mind if you envision a PlayStation 5 in your future. In any case, all of these games will be going live on PlayStation Plus at the beginning of March and will be available through April 5th.