New European legislation might require a common charger for phones

Smartphone users who prefer Apple devices have undoubtedly felt frustration at how Apple has changed its charger standards over the years. Most recently, Apple changed its chargers from using a standard USB connector on one end and its Lightning connector on the other to a USB-C opposite the Lightning connector. While that might seem like a good idea on the surface, it meant that none of the wall chargers most iPhone users have laying around would work at the exact time Apple decided to stop shipping wall chargers with iPhones altogether.

In September, the European Commission is set to present legislation that could have a significant impact on Apple and force the tech giant to finally adopt the generic USB-C charger standard that is used by Android devices around the world. A single charge cable and wall adapter that works no matter what smartphone you choose is something that most people would welcome.

The European Commission conducted a survey looking at smartphones sold in the European Union and found that 29 percent used a USB micro-B connector in 2018. In 2019, 29 percent of devices sold used a USB-C connector, while 21 percent used a Lightning connector. The legislation is currently being drafted, but no details have been offered.

European lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in 2020 for a common charger pointing to convenience for users and environmental benefits. If all smartphones used the same charger, rather than having to dispose of chargers as users migrate between platforms, the same charger would work for any device. While Apple likes its proprietary connector, if the legislation passed, it would likely stop bundling charge cables with its iPhones altogether as it did with wall adapters in recent models.

While Apple says that is a green choice, the move saves the company money at the end of the day. While legislation is being proposed next month, there’s certainly no guarantee it will be adopted. Similar legislation was proposed in 2018 but wasn’t adopted at that time. If the legislation is adopted this time, it won’t apply to the US, but chances are Apple would simply adopt the same standard globally.