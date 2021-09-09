New Epic Games Store free game is perfect for Dark Souls fans

As they do every Thursday, the free games offered by the Epic Games Store have rotated, giving users a new pair of games to claim. This week seems to be a particularly big one for the Epic Games Store because there’s a very well-known title included in this week’s free games. If you’re a Dark Souls fan looking to branch out, then this is the week for you.

That’s because Nioh: The Complete Edition is free on the Epic Games Store this week. While not exactly like Dark Souls, Team Ninja and Tecmo Koei clearly took inspiration from the Souls series in crafting Nioh. The Nioh games seem to have fast-paced action, but they can be just as challenging as those Souls games.

Keep in mind that Nioh: The Complete Edition comes with the Dragon of the North expansion along with the Defiant Honor and Bloodshed’s End campaigns. Nioh: The Complete Edition is normally priced at $49.99 (which is its current price on Steam), so this is quite the freebie. It seems the first Nioh has gone free on the Epic Games Store to promote Nioh 2 – The Complete Collection, which launched on the Epic Games Store today and is currently on sale for $39.99.

In short: if Nioh is what you’re looking for, then the Epic Games Store has it. Sheltered joins Nioh: The Complete Edition as the second free game of the week. Sheltered is a single-player survival/management game where you’ll play as a family of four trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic wasteland after finding a deserted underground shelter.

Both Nioh: The Complete Edition and Sheltered are free from today until September 16th at 11 AM EDT. When 11 AM on the 16th rolls around, Nioh: The Complete Collection and Sheltered will be replaced by Speed Brawl and Tharsis.