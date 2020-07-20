New diet guidelines report emphasizes vital nutrient Americans lack

Americans aren’t getting enough of a vital nutrient, a new dietary guidelines report warns, something that is particularly risky for pregnant women and growing children. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard the warning bells about this issue — earlier this year, for example, a study warned that vegetarians and vegans struggle to get enough of this nutrient, putting them at risk of long-term health consequences including poor memory.

The new report published by the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee (DGAC) warns that Americans aren’t getting enough choline in their diet, a vital nutrient that is found in some animal products and many types of plant foods, including fruit and vegetables.

Choline is essential for the body to synthesize two major phospholipids called sphingomyelin and phosphatidylcholine, both of which are needed for cell membranes. As well, this nutrient is essential for brain health — it is used to produce the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which maintains the nervous system and brain health.

The new report warns that the majority of Americans are not consuming adequate levels of choline. This nutrient is particularly important during certain stages of life, including during infancy and early childhood. Pregnant women in particular were found to be very lacking in this nutrient, with only 8-percent meeting the recommended level, according to the report.

Previous research has found that vegetarians and vegans are vulnerable to shortages of this nutrient, as well, due to the lack of animal products in their diets. The new report warns that children ages 9 to 14 years are also often insufficient in this nutrient. The report encourages supplement use as a way to make up for the inadequate levels of this nutrient acquired through food.

Choline researcher and Cornell University professor Marie Caudill, Ph.D., RD, explains: