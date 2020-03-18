New Apple Watch band colors cost anywhere from $49 to $439

There’s a new variety of Apple Watch bands out in the world today, coming to Apple Stores at a cost anywhere between $49 and $439 USD. The least of these is the Sport Band from Apple, coming in a new set of colors like Surf Blue and Cactus. Ramp up to the most expensive models and you’re working with Hermes, a brand that employs calfskin leather and charges up to $439 for their newest straps.

For the Sport Band there’s a collection of colors: Cactus, Surf Blue, Grapefruit, Beryl, Lemon Cream, Khaki, White, Pink Sand, Stone, Alaskan Blue, Pine Green, Clementine, Black, and (PRODUCT)RED. Those will all run you approximately $49 USD, and you’ll be able to order them immediately from the Apple Store online.

UPDATE: The NEW colors for the Sport Band are Cactus, Grapefruit, and Surf Blue. The new Sport Loop straps are Sunshine, Vitamin C, Surf Blue, Neon Lime, and Neon Pink.

The Sport Loop is woven, rather than appearing in a material that’s just one color. Each band has one color name, but it’s the name of a collection of colors in and of itself. Those are: Sunshine, Vitamin C, Surf Blue, Neon Lime, Neon Pink, Pomegranate, Khaki, Alaskan Blue, Anchor Gray, Camel, Midnight Blue, Pride, and (PRODUCT)RED. These will also all cost approximately $49, with the same availability as the Sport Band – right now, online.

There’s a new set of Nike Sport Bands that are, if you’ve not seen them before, made with fluoroelastomer with “compression-molded perforations for breathability.” These bands are two colors each – the main color, and a color accent for the perforations. Colors include Black/Lime Blast, Midnight Turquoise/Aurora Green, Royal Pulse/Black, Desert Sand/Black, Black/Pink Blast, Pure Platinum/Black, and Anthracite/Black. These bands will cost $49 each.

UPDATE: Nike Sport Bands that are new today are Black/Lime Blast and Midnight Turquoise/Aurora Green. New Nike Sport Loop colors are World Indigo/Lime Blast and Hyper Crimson/Neptune Green.

The Nike Sport loop is woven like the Apple Sport Loop, and comes in World Indigo/Lime Blast, Hyper Crimson/Neptune Green, Pink Blast/True Berry, Desert Sand/Volt, Royal Pulse/Lava Glow, Summit White, and Black. These will cost $49 USD each.

There’s a new Leather collection for Apple Watch straps, with magnetic or stainless steel closures. There’ll be Raspberry Modern Buckle, Deep Sea Blue Modern Buckle, Saddle Brown Modern Buckle, and Black Modern Buckle. These Buckle straps will only fit the 40mm Apple Watch, and will cost approximately $149 USD each. There’ll also be Peacock Leather Loop, Meyer Lemon Leather Loop, Saddle Brown Leather Loop, and Black Leather Loop. All the loops will cost approximately $99 USD, and will fit the 44mm Apple Watch only.

UPDATE: The new leather buckle colors are Raspberry and Deep Sea Blue. The new Leather Loop color is Peacock.

Hermes Leather straps for Apple Watch have a few new entries as well. These are all “handcrafted calfskin leather,” mind you. There’s a new Noir/Blanc/Gold Swift Leather Single Tour for $339, a new Orange Swift Leather Single Tour for $339 USD. There’s a new Noir Swift Leather Allover Print Double Tour strap for $489, and a Blanc Swift Leather Allover Print Double Tour for $489. There’s also a new Noir Gala Leather Single Tour Rallye for $439 USD. All of these should also be available in the Apple Store today.