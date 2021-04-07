New Adidas Ultraboost DNA shoes add LEGO flair to your run

LEGO and Adidas today announced that they’re teaming to release a new pair of running shoes. While that sentence might make some immediately think of running shoes made out of LEGO, the product the two companies have actually settled on seems a lot more comfortable, as they’ve taken the Adidas Ultraboost shoes and given them something of a LEGO flair.

These Ultraboost DNA x LEGO Plates shoes, as they’re officially called, are more or less like the Ultraboost DNA shoes most Adidas fans will be familiar with, except for one key difference: the famous Adidas stripes have been swapped out for a trio of LEGO plates. It appears that these LEGO 3-stripes appear on both sides of each shoe, giving wearers 12 stripes in all to customize.

The new customisable Ultraboost DNA x LEGO Plates running shoes. LEGO Plates included.#adidasxLEGO pic.twitter.com/HvhYOZex6n — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 7, 2021

The shoes come with a collection of flat LEGO bricks owners can use to create their stripes. The shoes themselves come in a Cloud White/Shock Blue color scheme, with a bright yellow inside and insole. There’s even a LEGO brick design on each of the toes, but unfortunately, those can’t be customized.

The shoes will go on sale tomorrow, April 8th, at 7 AM PDT/10 AM EDT. LEGO and Adidas haven’t announced how limited the shoes are, but we’re guessing that they’ll be in fairly high demand when they launch tomorrow. The Ultraboost DNA x LEGO Plates shoes will set you back a not-insignificant $200, which is $20 more than what most Ultraboost shoes are typically priced at.

If you’ve already decided that you want a pair, you’ll be able to find them tomorrow morning at the Adidas website. For now, it looks like only a Men’s version of the Ultraboost DNA x LEGO Plates shoes have been listed, but we’ll see if Adidas and LEGO decide to launch a Women’s or Kids version in the future.