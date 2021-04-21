New 2021 LEGO R2-D2 ready for May the 4th

There’s a new LEGO R2-D2 model in the Star Wars universe, new for 2021, a new take on an evolving build. This isn’t the first time LEGO’s delivered an R2-D2 at this scale – it IS the first time a LEGO R2-D2 at this scale has had this particular set of features and details. This R2-D2 was created specifically with older LEGO/Star Wars fans in mind as part of a “premium-quality collection of LEGO Star Wars building kits for adults.”

LEGO revealed the 2021 R2-D2 model here in April of 2021 with a release date of May the 4th, 2021. This model will join masses of “May the 4th” Star Wars celebratory releases, the vast majority of which will be revealed in the next week and a half between here and there.

LEGO R2-D2 for 2021 is a 2,315-piece set that, fully constructed, ends up being a cool 12.5-inches (31cm) high, 7.5-inches wide, and 6-inches deep. Moving bits include a retractable mid-leg, moving main legs, and rotating head. This R2-D2 model also has a hidden lightsaber port (with lightsaber), adjustable periscope, and opening and extendable front hatches.

Like most build-to-display Star Wars LEGO models, this set has a special information plaque and a matching minifigure. Included with the plaque is “a special Lucasfilm 50th anniversary LEGO brick” to place alongside the set’s R2-D2 minifigure.

The LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 (new-for-May-2021) set has set number 75308 and is recommended for ages 18 and up. UPDATE: If you’re looking for this set in advance of May 4, you’re in luck – if you’re ordering online, you can potentially get this set shipped on May 1, 2021, so you’ll have it in time for May the 4th. This set will cost you approximately $200 USD.

