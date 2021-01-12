NETGEAR WiFi 6E and mobile 4G LTE routers debut at CES 2021

While 5G is always in the news for the past one or two years, it isn’t the end-all and be-all of wireless communication technologies. On the one hand, there are still more people and devices who use and need 4G LTE networks. On the other hand, WiFi, especially the latest WiFi 6E iteration, still offers a more stable multi-user solution. At CES 2021, NETGEAR is addressing all of these use cases with a number of new networking equipment, including a rather rare mobile wireless router.

While cellular networks are at their 5th generation (5G), WiFi is currently at version 6. Actually, there is now even a WiFi 6E to handle the growing congestion even in-home networks. While WiFi 6 already increased the available bands to use the 2.4 and 5 GHz spectrum, WiFi 6E taps into the unlicensed 6GHz WiFi spectrum.

Of course, you will need the appropriate equipment to get access to that spectrum, which is where the new NETGEAR RAXE500 Nighthawk Tri-Band router comes in. It supports not only 2.4, 5, and 6GHz bands, each of these bands can also support four streams to minimize network congestion. The router naturally boasts of NETGEAR’s staple features, including automatic firmware updates and Armor Cybersecurity for the home.

That’s well and good when you have a decent wired WiFi connection but not when 4G is the only stable option you have. The NETGEAR LAX20 Nighthawk 4G LTE WiFi 6 router was designed exactly for that purpose, tapping into a 4G LTE connection for mobile connectivity while still delivering the wide bandwidth advantages of a WiFi 6 router. For those with simpler needs, the new NETGEAR LM1200 4G LTE Modem serves AT&T or T-Mobile customers with a reliable Internet connection when broadband isn’t even available.

The NETGEAR RAXE500 Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi router goes on sale this quarter for a rather hefty $599.99. The NETGEAR LAX20 Nighthawk 4G LTE WiFi 6 Router, on the other hand, is no available for $299.99 while the LM1200 4G LTE Modem retails for $149.99.