Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel miniseries confirmed: What we know

The Witcher is turning out to be a very big property for Netflix. Netflix green lit a second season for its mainline TV series before the first season – which was well-received by fans – even premiered. After the first season was in the books, Netflix announced an anime movie spin-off, but it turns out that isn’t the only spin-off Witcher fans are getting.

Netflix today announced a 6-part miniseries called The Witcher: Blood Origin. As the name suggests, this will dive into the origin of the Witchers, so this miniseries will predate Geralt and his adventures significantly – Netflix says that the events of Blood Origin take place a whopping 1,200 years before Geralt lived.

1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be. Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 27, 2020

“1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be,” Netflix said in a tweet today. The series will be created by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich; de Barra wrote one of the episodes of the mainline Witcher series, while Hissrich served as showrunner on the series (in addition to creating it and writing a couple of episodes for it).

This has been the toughest secret to keep! I've always wanted to dive deeper into the myth and lore of the Continent, and now fans will have a chance to explore it with @declandebarra in a prequel series, THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN. Elves, and enemies, and the end, oh my… https://t.co/SGzrf4WbxZ — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) July 27, 2020

Elsewhere on Twitter, Hissrich herself chimed in on the announcement, revealing that she’s been keeping this secret for a while. “I’ve always wanted to dive deeper into the myth and lore of the Continent, and now fans will have a chance to explore it with @declandebarra in a prequel series, THE WITCHER: BLOOD ORIGIN,” Hissrich wrote. “Elves, and enemies, and the end, oh my…”

So, Hissrich is already setting Blood Origin up for a big ending. At the moment, there are no details on when The Witcher: Blood Origin might premiere, but we’ll let you know when Netflix and Hissrich announce more.