Netflix’s Sexy Beasts reality show is the ultimate form of blind dating

Television shows that revolve around dating are nothing new, and that may be why Netflix has gone to fairly extreme lengths to make its own installment in the genre stand out. Sexy Beasts is a new reality show on Netflix that is all about blind dates, but not in the way you think. Contestants are fitted with elaborate makeup and prosthetics to completely hide their real selves behind a veneer of wildlife and mythical beasts.

Several years ago, BBC Three released a weird, amusing blind dating reality TV show called Sexy Beasts. The show revolved around the idea of contestants matching with each other on the basis of personality, not looks, by hiding each person’s appearance using elaborate, cheesy costumes.

Netflix is bringing the show back and giving it a bigger audience with a two-season order that’ll follow the same general format we saw in the original series. Each episode will feature a person who is single and looking for potential love based first and foremost on personality, which is where the disguises come in.

According to Variety, a total of 48 different makeup designs were developed for the first two seasons. Interested viewers can check out the disguises in Netflix’s newly published Sexy Beasts trailer (above) with the premiere date set for July 21. Comedian Rob Delaney will narrate the reboot.

Netflix’s Sexy Beasts original is produced by Lion TV, the same company behind the original BBC Three show. Ahead of the Netflix premiere, interested viewers can watch the BBC version of Sexy Beasts for free on the ad-supported streaming platform Tubi.