Netflix’s next Zack Snyder movie will be sci-fi fantasy Rebel Moon

Hot on the heels of his Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder is returning to Netflix with another project…though it won’t involve zombies. The popular filmmaker will bring his Rebel Moon science fiction/fantasy movie to the streaming service; he’ll serve as a co-writer for the feature film alongside writers from some of his past hits.

Rebel Moon will be co-written by Snyder, Shay Hatten of Army of the Dead, and Kurt Johnstad of 300. Zack and Deborah Snyder will produce Rebel Moon via their The Stone Quarry company alongside a few others. Snyder, as you’d expect, will serve as the movie’s director.

The movie will be based on Snyder’s pre-Disney Star Wars project that never made it to the popular franchise, at least according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie will revolve around “tyrannical regent” Balisarius and the armies he sends against a peaceful colony across the galaxy.

The colony will send out a “young woman with a mysterious past” to find nearby warriors in an effort to fight against the armies. The story was developed more than a decade ago and, at one point, nearly became a TV series. Given Army of the Dead‘s massive viewing numbers within the first few weeks of launch, it’s no surprise Netflix stepped up to be Rebel Moon‘s home.

Rebel Moon has the potential to establish a popular franchise for Netflix, something the company reportedly hopes to do with Army of the Dead, as well. Assuming current plans proceed as anticipated, Rebel Moon production may start early next year, though it’s unclear when it’ll premiere.