Netflix’s next cartoon for adults is based on a popular Twitter account

A popular Twitter account will debut on Netflix in September as a new animated series for adult viewers. Called Chicago Party Aunt, the series will revolve around the character Diane Dunbrowski voiced by Lauren Ash. Though we don’t yet have a trailer for the upcoming show, Netflix has revealed a still image of the animation.

Diane Dunbrowski is the Chicago Party Aunt, one who goes by the philosophy of, “If life gives you lemons, turn that sh*t into Mike’s Hard Lemonade.” Diane is described as a hardcore Chicago sports fan, an adult who doesn’t do “adulting,” and someone who continues to party long after the party has ended.

Holy shit! Netflix just bought the rights to my life! Anybody have a password I can borrow? pic.twitter.com/Q4R2f2jHok — Chicago Party Aunt (@ChiPartyAunt) July 27, 2021

The character will be joined by other fictional compatriots, including Daniel voiced by Rory O’Malley who spends a gap year living in Chicago with his Aunt Diane. RuPaul Charles in on board to voice the character Gideon who launches the Borough style salon in the place of Diane’s favorite now-closed barbershop.

Other characters will include Bonnie the control freak and Mark, her husband, as well as Diane’s son Mikey and her coworker Tina. There will also be Polish immigrant Zuzana and Kurt, Diane’s ex-husband. The voice actors behind these characters will include Jon Barinholtz, Katie Rich, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Ike Barinholtz, and more.

Chicago Party Aunt will join Netflix’s growing library of adult animated shows, joining hits like F is for Family, BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth, and Castlevania, as well as some cartoons that have proven less popular, including the raunchy series Paradise PD and canceled-after-one-season Tuca & Bertie.