Netflix will turn Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR into a movie and anime series

BRZRKR, the comic book from actor Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt, will be turned into a live-action movie by Netflix, which also plans to launch an anime series based on the comic as a sequel. Keanu Reeves is set to star in Netflix’s live-action film, plus he’ll be a voice actor for the anime.

The 12-issue comic series comes from Boom Studios and was released only weeks ago. Keanu Reeves, perhaps best known for his role in The Matrix, co-wrote the series alongside Matt Kindt while Marvel artist Ron Garney did the artwork.

In a tweeted announcement today, Netflix revealed that it has two projects in the pipeline, both based on the BRZRKR series — one will be a live-action movie, while the other will be a sequel that comes in the form of an anime series.

Exciting news! Netflix is developing a live action film AND follow-up anime series based on Keanu Reeves’ BRZRKR, a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight through the ages. Reeves will produce and star in the film, and voice the anime. pic.twitter.com/RVWEuBCXTJ — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 22, 2021

Few details were provided, but Netflix did say that Reeves will voice the anime in addition to co-producing and starring in the movie. Given the brief announcement, it’s likely safe to say the project is in its infancy — there’s no clear release date for either project at this time, though it’s probably safe to say the anime will premiere sometime after the movie.

BRZRKR tells the story of Berzerker, a half-god and half-mortal man who was cursed and driven mad with violence. After centuries of living this life, readers catch up with Berzerker as he works for the US government in exchange for ‘the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it,’ according to Boom Studios.