Netflix will lose some major TV shows and movies next month

Netflix is set to remove some major TV shows and movies from its platform starting in just a couple of weeks, meaning you’ll need to squeeze the content into your binge-watching schedule if you want to see it before it disappears. Both classics and newer hits are on the removal list, including things like The Secret Life of Pets 2 and the Back to the Future trilogy.

Starting next month, Netflix will begin removing a number of movies and shows, including hits and classics like Hannibal, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Scarface, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, the first two seasons of Twin Peaks, Portlandia, the three Back to the Future movies, and more.

It’s not unusual for Netflix to add and remove content, but the loss of additional big hits underscores the fragmentation of the streaming market and the growing number of competitors launching their own services. This changing landscape previously resulted in things like hit sitcom The Office leaving Netflix for its new home on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

Netflix has heavily invested in original content, making it less dependent on third-party movies and TV shows. Despite that, many consumers have grown weary of the shifting streaming landscape and the need to sign up for new services to access the content they’re looking for.

Netflix has had some big hits among its original content, including shows like Stranger Things, but the company has also developed a reputation for canceling shows after only two or three seasons — much to the frustration of many subscribers. It’s unclear where the content scheduled for removal next month will end up, but it’s likely you’ll find at least some of the series and movies on other streaming platforms soon.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix will remove the following content next month:

Leaving June 1

– Alone: Season 6

– Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving June 4

– Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

– Leaving June 6

– Searching for Bobby Fischer

Leaving June 9

– Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

– Leaving June 17

– Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

Leaving June 21

– Dark Skies

Leaving June 26

– The Secret Life of Pets 2

– Leaving June 27

– 20th Century Women

– Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

Leaving June 28

– Bratz: The Movie

– Leaving June 30

– 30 Minutes or Less

– A Bridge Too Far

– Acts of Violence

– Back to the Future

– Back to the Future Part II

– Back to the Future Part III

– Bonnie and Clyde

– Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

– Crazy, Stupid, Love

– Enter the Dragon

– Fiddler on the Roof

– From Paris with Love

– Gothika

– Immortals

– Invictus

– Jason X

– Leprechaun

– Scarface

– Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

– The Accountant of Auschwitz

– The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

– The Land Before Time

– The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

– The Roommate

– The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

– Training Day

– Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

– Two Weeks Notice