Netflix teases Kimmy Schmidt interactive movie with multiple endings

Netflix plans to release another interactive movie made for adults, this one involving its Kimmy Schmidt original character. The company offered the first look at this upcoming special, as well as the date it will premiere on the streaming service. As with the previously released Bandersnatch special, the upcoming movie Kimmy vs. The Reverend will feature multiple different endings.

In 2015, Netflix released an original TV show called Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt that revolves around a naive but highly optimistic and high-energy character named Kimmy who was rescued from a cult after 15 years. The series came from creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock and was one of the shows to narrowly escape Netflix’s dreaded ‘three-season curse.’

Take it 10 seconds at a time 'til I'm back on May 12th! Fudge yeah! Did I mention you get to decide how the story ends? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KLwqwGG6De — Kimmy Schmidt (@KimmySchmidt) April 15, 2020

Though the show was canceled with its fourth season in early 2019, Netflix plans to return to it with a new interactive special called Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs The Reverend. The special can be found listed on the Netflix website where subscribers can sign up to get an alert when the movie is available to stream.

Unlike the TV series, the upcoming Kimmy vs The Reverend special will be interactive, meaning that viewers will need to choose the direction the story takes at various points throughout the movie. Each decision will change the course of the story, leading to one of the multiple potential outcomes. Netflix first started dabbling in the interactive genre with select kids shows.

The special features the show’s original stars, as well as Daniel Radcliffe, Amy Sedaris, Fred Armisen, Johnny Knoxville, Michael Carlsen, and others. The movie will involve the character Kimmy facing off with the Reverend played by Jon Hamm as he plots a new evil scheme. Kimmy vs The Reverend will be available to stream starting on May 12.