Netflix shares behind the scenes look at The Witcher Season 2

After a very long year of surprise changes and challenges, Netflix has announced that production on The Witcher Season 2 is finally complete. To celebrate the moment, Netflix has shared a brief behind-the-scenes look at the work that went into creating the next season, including the forests in which it was filmed and the changes crew had to make under the pandemic.

The first season of The Witcher was a hit for Netflix, but the second season was delayed because of the pandemic. Filming started in February 2020, giving the team only a few weeks before the pandemic was declared and production was temporarily suspended.

Production didn’t restart until August 2020, but experienced multiple additional delays when some people on the project tested positive for COVID-19. Things finally smoothed out, however, and the new Netflix video reveals that production was able to go for 158 days straight with at least one unit working.

As shown in the brief behind-the-scenes video Netflix shared this week, the team had to wear face masks and face shields. Though short, the video gives viewers a look at some of the work that was needed to make this show possible, including the huge lights suspended in a dark nighttime forest.

The shooting took place in 15 different locations and involved more than 1,200 crew members working alongside 89 cast members. With the production wrap-up comes confirmation that The Witcher Season 2 will debut on Netflix this year, but the company hasn’t yet revealed a specific launch date.