Netflix reveals Dragon’s Lair original, possibly with Ryan Reynolds

Classic video franchise Dragon’s Lair will be returning to the small screen, this time as an original Netflix creation. The video streaming company announced its new project on Friday, stating that it is currently in talks with actor Ryan Reynolds to play the game’s main character Dirk the Daring. A number of people are on board the project to serve as producers.

Dragon’s Lair is a video game that was released in 1983, earning itself a spot in the pantheon of classic arcade games. After multiple releases beyond the arcade, the series was expanded in 1991 with the release of Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp. Plans to turn the game into a feature-length movie first surfaced back in the 1980s, but have thus far failed to pan out as actual productions. That will soon change.

In a tweet on its official ‘NX’ Twitter account, Netflix revealed that it is developing a live-action feature-length movie adaptation of the classic game and that it wants Ryan Reynolds to have the starring role. The company also revealed that a number of people will be producing, including Don Bluth, Gary Goldman, Trevor Engelson, Roy Lee, and Jon Pomeroy.

🐉⚔️HEAR YE, HEAR YE⚔️🐉

Netflix is developing a live action feature adaptation of the legendary 80s arcade game Dragon's Lair. @VancityReynolds is in talks to play noble Knight Dirk the Daring, on his quest to rescue Princess Daphne from the titular dragon. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 27, 2020

There’s one big question the company has failed to answer: will its Dragon’s Lair original be an interactive movie like Bandersnatch and select children’s programming? This would be an excellent subject for another interactive grown-up movie given the video game foundation the feature film will be built upon.

Interactive movies are very complex and time-consuming to make, however, and it’s unclear whether Netflix would even be interested in undertaking such a project nor whether it would be able to get Reynolds to agree to this type of production. It’s unclear when the movie is planned for release, but it’ll be available to stream on Netflix once it premieres.