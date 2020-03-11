Netflix renews Queer Eye original reality show for its sixth season

Netflix’s reboot of the popular Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy has been renewed for a sixth season, the streaming company has announced. The reboot will take the team to Austin, Texas, where the team will help another batch of people improve their personal style and more. The news comes ahead of the show’s fifth season premiere on Netflix later this year.

The original series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy premiered on Bravo in 2003 and ran for five seasons until its cancellation in 2007. Netflix brought the series back to life under the shorter name Queer Eye in 2018 with the launch of its first season.

The Netflix Original follows the ‘Fab Five’ in communities around Atlanta, where they help people with their personal style, lifestyle, and more. The reality series has been praised by critics and has maintained strong ratings from viewers, helping it escape Netflix’s ‘three-season curse.’

According to Netflix, the Fab Five will ‘scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC’ in Texas. As with the past four seasons, the upcoming season will feature stars Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, and Antoni Porowski.

The team members have different specialties, including in the areas of culture, fashion, interior design, food and wine, and personal grooming. Show fans can stream the first four seasons of the Netflix Original now and they’ll get access to the fifth season starting this summer.