Netflix plans Enola Holmes sequel with Millie Bobby Brown returning

Netflix plans to release a sequel to its hit movie Enola Holmes with both Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill returning for their respective roles. The movie will come from Legendary Entertainment with Netflix as its exclusive platform, expanding the movie series based on the book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries.

Enola Holmes premiered on Netflix in 2020; it revolves around the character Enola Holmes and her more popular detective brother, Sherlock Holmes. The movie and its sequel are based on the six-book young adult fiction series from Nancy Springer.

The first movie was a success for Netflix, which reports that around 76 million accounts watched the movie within its first month of release on the streaming platform. Millie Bobby Brown, who players Enola Holmes, is best known for her role as Eleven in Netflix hit series Stranger Things. Cavill, too, has found success at Netflix with its The Witcher series.

Director Harry Bradbeer will return to direct the Enola Holmes sequel, while Jack Thorne will return to write the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The sequel’s title isn’t yet known and Netflix hasn’t revealed any details about what we can expect in terms of plot and release date.

Enola Holmes is one of many movie hits for Netflix, which has released its latest major feature film Army of the Dead in hundreds of Cinemark theaters as of Friday. This is the largest theatrical release for Netflix, but one that may backfire: the movie hit theaters a week or so before subscribers will get to stream it.