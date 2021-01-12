Netflix pens multi-year movie deal with comedian Kevin Hart

Netflix has signed a new multi-year deal with comedian, actor, and producer Kevin Hart and his HartBeat Productions banner. According to the streaming company, it will be the exclusive home for four movies to be produced by Hart — and, it notes, he will star in each of these four movies. The news follows Hart’s successful comedy special Zero F**ks Given released on Netflix in November 2020.

According to Netflix, this new deal will also provide a first-look movie arrangement for HartBeat Productions. The company has already worked with Hart on other projects — he is, for example, the executive producer and future star of a limited Netflix series called True Story.

That project will mark Hart’s first role in a drama series, according to Netflix, which notes that Hart’s aforementioned comedy special took the top slot on Netflix last year, at least when it came to comedy specials. The company has heavily invested in its comedy genre, boasting notable specials from the likes of Jerry Seinfeld and more.

Netflix says that more than 21 million accounts watched Hart’s Zero F*cks Given during its first four weeks on the platform. In a statement about the new deal, Hart said: