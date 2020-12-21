Netflix ‘Death to 2020’ comedy special gets trailer and release date

The Netflix comedy special Death to 2020 now has an official trailer giving eager future watchers a look at the faux-documentary. We first heard about the project earlier this month, but some details were missing, including when it would premiere on the platform. With the trailer comes the special’s release date, too.

As previously detailed, Death to 2020 is a documentary-styled comedy special that has tapped a number of big-name stars for its humorous look at the past year. The special comes from the creators behind Black Mirror and, we now know, it’ll be available to stream two days after Christmas.

The comedy special is presented as an interview with politicians, scientists and other experts, as well as the average person, to get their commentary on everything from politics to COVID-19 and the wider pandemic. Netflix explains in its description, “As the year we all want to end finally does, take a look back at 2020’s mad glory in this comedic retrospective.”

The ‘documentary’ will feature real-life footage combined with commentary from fake experts. Actors set to star in the project include Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow, Hugh Grant, Leslie Jones, Kumail Nanjiani, Diane Morgan, Joe Keery, Tracey Ullman, and more.

We get a quick look at many of the cast members in their respective roles in the newly released trailer, which builds upon the teaser video Netflix dropped a week or so ago as part of its brief unveiling of the show. As we expected, the comedy special will hit Netflix before the year ends, but you’ll have to wait until December 27 to stream it.