Netflix app for Android gets Fast Laughs and Play Something features

Netflix is rolling out two big features to Android users, giving them access to the same functionality that has been available on smart TVs and iPhones for a while. The two features are called Play Something and Fast Laughs; the latter feature has only been available on iOS thus far, while Play Something has been limited to TVs.

The Play Something feature is exactly what it sounds like — a tool for playing something when you can’t stop mindlessly scrolling through the seemingly limitless options. The feature has been called a shuffle button by some users because that’s how it functions: choose Play Something and Netflix will pick a random piece of content for you to enjoy.

Netflix subscribers will be able to access Play Something on their Android phones and tablets starting today; the feature is rolling out for everyone around the world, though it may take some time to arrive on your devices.

Once it arrives, Play Something will leverage what Netflix knows about you to pick a show or movie it thinks you’ll like. Meanwhile, Netflix subscribers on Android are also getting access to the Fast Laughs feature, which offers a feed of short video clips pulled from the company’s comedy library.

The Fast Laughs feature has been available to iOS users for a while, but now it is also launching on Android for users in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and select other markets. This is ultimately a big update for Android users who primarily watch content on their tablet or phone, but nothing is changing on other platforms.