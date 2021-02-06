Netflix and the Obamas’ Higher Ground have several shows and movies planned

Higher Ground Productions, the production company launched by Barack and Michelle Obama, has revealed several new TV shows and movies it will bring to Netflix, including fiction and non-fiction works. The two companies previously announced a partnership and a slate of content for the streaming service, including Crip Camp and American Factory.
Netflix announced the new projects today, noting that these upcoming shows and movies will — as with other projects from Higher Ground — focus on telling stories that reflect the Obamas’ values. A total of four movies have been announced, as well as two television series.
The movies are called Exit West, Satellite, Tenzing, and The Young Wife; they are all feature films, including one based on the novel from Mohsin Hamid, a science fiction movie without any details, a movie based on the story of Tenzing Norgay, and another that revolves party a wedding-like party, respectively.
Joining those feature films are two shows: Firekeeper’s Daughter and Great National Parks. The first series is based on Angeline Boulley’s novel and it will arrive in Spring 2021. The second is a natural history docu-series that’ll focus on both wild spaces and national parks across the world.
Barack and Michelle Obama said in a joint statement:
We created Higher Ground to tell great stories. This group of projects builds upon that goal and the incredible path forged by films like Crip Camp, Becoming, and the Oscar-winning American Factory. From science fiction to the beauty of our natural world to the relationships that define us, Higher Ground continues to strive for fresh perspectives, compelling characters, and a healthy dose of inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud to team up with the brilliant artists behind each of these stories. Each of them has something important to say.