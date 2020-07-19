Netflix aims to create original movie franchise akin to James Bond

Netflix is gearing up to produce its biggest original movie ever, one that will include big-name stars and a massive budget. Called The Gray Man, this movie will come from the directors behind Avengers: Endgame. According to a new report, Netflix hopes to kick off the development of a new blockbuster franchise that would be akin to James Bond.

Netflix was the first streaming service to heavily focus on the production of original, exclusive content, diminishing its dependence on third-party movies and TV shows. We’ve seen a number of original shows and movies, including increasingly big feature films featuring major stars. The coronavirus pandemic has been fruitful for the streaming service, which has added millions of new subscribers over the past few months.

According to Deadline, Netflix has earmarked $200 million for The Gray Man from Anthony and Joe Russo; the movie will star Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, adding them to the list of Hollywood stars who have participated in a Netflix Original.

The movie will revolve around former CIA killers Gentry and Hansen played by Gosling and Evans. The killers are dueling with each other in a battle that takes place across the globe. If everything goes as planned, The Gray Man will be the first of a series of movies revolving around the character Gentry, according to the report, which says Brad Pitt was originally intended for the role years ago when the movie was developed.

Talking about the project to Deadline is Joe Russo, who explained: