NERF: Legends takes toys to video game realm for multiplayer action

Video games based on toy brands are nothing new, but today, Hasbro and GameMill Entertainment announced one of the most interesting titles we’ve seen in a while. Today the two companies announced NERF: Legends, a new arena shooter where the weapons are replaced by NERF guns. In it, players will go toe-to-toe against both each other and evil robots.

The game was first revealed by IGN today, which notes that NERF: Legends is intended to be a family-friendly FPS. Sadly, IGN’s write-up also confirms that the NERF guns in the game will fire energy rather than darts, so it looks like the NERF experience won’t fully translate to the realm of video games.

NERF: Legends will feature 19 different sci-fi-themed levels, but we’re not sure how much exploration is actually involved in the campaign. The single-player campaign is apparently comprised of “a variety of boss battles and challenges” according to IGN, and even though the guns won’t normally fire typical NERF darts, there are upgrades that will allow you to fire darts with certain special abilities. The four power-ups revealed today include pull darts, push darts, seeker darts, and slow darts.

Multiplayer battles will happen as either 4v4 team battles or free-for-all matches that support eight players in all. GameMill told IGN that NERF: Legends will offer cross-play support across all platforms and that there will be a total of 15 NERF blasters in the game.

NERF: Legends is the second title in the works at GameMill that’s based on big childrens’ properties, as the company is also publishing Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. NERF: Legends is launching on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC this October.