Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl gives Smash Bros gameplay a cartoon makeover

We’ve seen several different companies try their hands at Super Smash Bros-like platform fighters throughout the years, and today, Nickelodeon decided to throw their hat into that particular ring. Today the company announced Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a platform fighter that looks a lot like Super Smash Bros with the key difference being that it’ll be famous Nickelodeon characters going head-to-head.

As first reported for IGN, it seems there will be something for each generation of Nickelodeon fan in this game. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Leonardo and Michelangelo are the two that have been confirmed thus far) and much of the cast of Spongebob Squarepants – Sandy, Patrick, and Spongebob himself – are probably the most recognizable characters of the 14 that have been revealed thus far.

They’ll join such characters as Nigel Thornberry, Powdered Toast Man, Oblina from Aahh!!! Real Monsters, Lucy Loud, Lincoln Loud, Helga from Hey Arnold!, Reptar, Zim, and Danny Phantom. Those are all of the characters revealed in the announcement trailer (which you can see embedded above) today, but we’re sure there will be plenty more character reveals coming between now and release.

..apparently the Nickelodeon fighting game HAS rollback netcode "on supported platforms" according to a dev on the Discord A PC version is apparently coming as well https://t.co/oQPTzK8Zn4 — Nibel (@Nibellion) July 13, 2021

IGN also says that the game is being developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs, with GameMill Entertainment acting as publisher. It’ll be launching on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this fall. On Twitter, leaker Nibellion cites multiple screenshots from the Ludosity discord in which a developer with the studio confirms that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will have rollback netcode “on supported platforms” and that a PC version is in the works as well.

We’ll also have 20 stages to play on, with IGN confirming that Jellyfish Fields from Spongebob Squarepants and the Technodrome from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be two of them. We’ll keep an ear to the ground for more on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, so stay tuned for more information about this rather intriguing fighter.