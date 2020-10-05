Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered release date is set, cross-play detailed

Just as the teases suggested, Electronic Arts confirmed today that Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit is getting a remaster. 10 years after the game originally launched, we’ll see this souped up version come to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch with a number of enhancements. We’re getting it pretty soon too, as Electronic Arts has announced a November release date for the game.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will be landing on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 6th. A week later, on November 13th, it’ll arrive on Nintendo Switch. Electronic Arts has confirmed that the game will be a cross-platform title, so you’ll be able to play with friends regardless of any hardware differences you might have.

Autolog, which was something of a baked-in social network for Hot Pursuit, will be returning for this remastered edition. Like the main game, Autolog will sync cross-platform as well, and will issue challenges based on what your friends have been doing in-game. If you remember the days of trying to beat your friends’ Autolog times in the original game, it looks like you’ll get to relive them here.

Electronic Arts says that Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will include “all main DLC,” which means that you’ll be getting the “SCPD Rebel Racer Pack, Super Sports Pack, Armed & Dangerous Pack, Lamborghini Untamed Pack, and Porsche Unleashed Pack” when you purchase the game. The company also promises new achievements, car colors, and wraps, along with various quality of life improvements to the title.

Finally, we learned about how Hot Pursuit Remastered will perform on modern consoles. On Switch, the game will run at 1080p30 in docked mode and 720p30 in handheld mode. PC players can run the game at up to 4K60, while PS4 Pro and Xbox One X owners will have the choice of running the game at either 4K30 or 1080p60. If you own a standard Xbox One or PlayStation 4, then your graphics options are limited to 1080p30.

Listings for Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered already seem to be live on PC and PlayStation 4, with Steam pricing it at $29.99 and the PlayStation Store pricing it at $39.99. We’ll let you know when more is revealed about Hot Pursuit Remastered, but for now, have a look at the game’s complete car list.