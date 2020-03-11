NCAA says March Madness games will still happen, but without fans

The NCAA has announced that in light of the growing coronavirus outbreaks in the United States, it will hold the March Madness games, but that they’ll be played without any fans in the stadium. The games will include the necessary staff, as well as some family members of the players. Everyone else will have to catch the games through cable or streaming services.

March Madness refers to the NCAA’s college basketball tournament, which usually involves fans attending live games. This year, however, the NCAA has decided to limit the basketball games to only players, staff, and some family members in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus through packed stadiums.

The novel coronavirus can cause a disease called COVID-19, which can range in severity from asymptomatic all the way to deadly. In most healthy adults, the disease is mild, but in a small percentage of people, particularly the elderly, the disease can be very severe, requiring hospitalization and potentially even ventilator use.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic today, emphasizing the need for communities to take steps to prevent the rapid spread of this virus. Public health officials say the virus will continue to spread, but that countries must take steps to delay as many cases as possible, preventing hospitals from being overrun in a short period of time.

In a statement today, the NCAA said: