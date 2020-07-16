NBC Peacock streaming service is now available

There are already dozens of video streaming services, big and small, so why not add one more? Months perhaps even years in the making, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, fittingly called “Peacock”, has finally launched to the public, surprisingly right on schedule despite the ongoing pandemic. Boasting more than 20,000 hours of programming in total on all tiers, the Peacock app will be available on a wide range of devices, except on two that may matter the most.

Although first revealed in early 2019, Peacock launches at an almost auspicious period where video streaming use has seen an almost exponential rise in the past months. Of course, it doesn’t hurt either that Peacock will have a wealth of content at its disposal thanks to NBC’s gigantic brand. Now many of those are ready to be streamed, from TV series reruns, live sporting events, news, and, of course, a small starting line up originals starting next month.

Peacock comes in two tiers, starting with a free but naturally ad-supported one. The service assures that, despite the “free” label, subscribers will have access to over 13,000 hours of content, including movies like The Bourne series, Jurassic Park, and The Matrix. They also have access to series both old and current, including classics like Murder She Wrote and Saved by the Bell.

The premium tier naturally adds more on top of the freemium level, such as all the original that the service can offer. Exclusive perks also include next-day access to new episodes of current NBC shows as well as both live and on-demand sports coverage.

Not everyone, however, is onboard with NBC’s new streaming service. While an unspecified issue caused Peacock’s Android app to be absent from Google Play Store searches for a few hours, Amazon TV and Roku TV devices are totally snubbing the new kid on the block. PlayStation owners have nothing to worry about, though, as the app is promised to be available there on July 20.