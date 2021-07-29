NBA and iHeartMedia will produce 20 podcasts for basketball fans

The NBA is the latest sports league to team up with a major publisher to launch its own sports-centric podcast. The National Basketball Association will work with iHeartMedia under a multi-year partnership to launch more than 20 co-produced podcasts on the platform, the first of which is scheduled to arrive later this fall.

Podcasts are more popular than ever, so it’s no surprise that we’ve seen audio shows arrive on just about every topic you can imagine. The NBA’s podcasts will include a wide variety of content all centered around professional basketball; fans can expect insider analysis of games, news about leagues, commentary from athletes, and similar things.

The duo will tap the NBA’s vast archives for backstories on notable moments in the game’s history for some of the podcast content, iHeartMedia said in its announcement today. The two haven’t yet revealed the names of these podcasts nor specific details about each one, but it is suggested that the 20 audio shows will be released over the coming years.

iHeartMedia Sports President Kevin LeGrett said in a statement:

The NBA is one of the toughest leagues in the world. These are relentless athletes, with a grueling schedule, at the absolute height of their game. Their stories are the stuff of legend and deserve mass-reach audiences and top-tier brand partners. iHeart alone can deliver that.

Many people have turned to podcasts as a way to stay informed and entertained during their commute, while at work, and other times when watching videos isn’t an option. iHeartMedia gets bragging rights as the top podcast publisher in the world, giving the NBA and other access to a huge number of distribution platforms and listeners.