NASA YouTube LIVE streams are a sobering escape from quarantine

If you’re at home right now – and you SHOULD be, if you CAN be – you might be looking for something to escape the reality of our current situation. We’re avoiding the spread of the novel coronavirus, avoiding COVID-19, and we’d love to escape. One of the most simply-accessible, free, inspiring channels of content one can view is on YouTube, shared by NASA.

NASA has a wide variety of content available on their YouTube channel – everything from mission introductions to Live Stream video windows. SEE TOO: Coronavirus COVID-19: What should I do? Who do I trust? If you’d like to take a peek at the NASA channel on its own, to choose your video, you’ll find NASA Television is the link to click. There you’ll gain access to collections of videos – “Artemis: NASA’s Moon to Mars Plans” is a great place to start.

You may also want to jump in to the #AskNASA series. That’s a great series for kids (and adults, but still, fantastic for students currently in limbo thanks to COVID-19). Start with the following video, featuring Christina Koch. Her first question is “What’s it like to live in space for a year?”

Next you’ll find the NASA Live: Official Stream of NASA TV’s Media Channel. At the moment at which this article is set to go live, there is a shockingly small amount of people watching this channel. There are around 25 people watching – just about as many as one would expect to see on a day when the entirety of the world isn’t necessarily quarantined at home due to a global pandemic.

Finally, there’s the NASA Live: Earth Views from the Space Station – that LIVE feed generally has over 200 viewers. That’s partially because some viewers keep the channel turned ON at all times. If I owned a coffee shop, you can bet this would be running on a big screen, 24/7. You can take that one to the bank.

Stay tuned to SlashGear for more media and activity ideas for people staying home during the COVID-19 global pandemic and quarantine. This is a scary time, a strange time, but a time when we can use this oddity as an opportunity, too. This is an event that you’ll remember for the rest of your life – make the most of it!