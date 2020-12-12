NASA will live stream the total solar eclipse on December 14

Total solar eclipses are exciting celestial events that can be difficult to view. The difficulty comes in that you can’t simply look at the sun; you need special equipment. Another challenge to space watchers who want to see the solar eclipse is that it’s not visible from all parts of the world.

NASA will livestream the only total solar eclipse of 2020 on Monday, December 14. Solar eclipses happen when the moon blocks the sun and creates temporary darkness along the path of totality. The catch with the solar eclipse happening Monday is that it’s only visible across the southern end of South America, with people in certain parts of Chile and Argentina able to see the eclipse in person.

Some will be able to see a partial eclipse if they are outside the path of totality. The only caveat to NASA’s total solar eclipse coverage will come for those who don’t speak Spanish. NASA is offering a Spanish-language program on NASA TV with streams coming from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile via telescopes at the Observatorio Docente.

The Spanish-language program will last an hour starting at 7:30 AM PT, with the eclipse happening at 8:02 AM. NASA’s official stream can be viewed via the video above. Time and Date will also have a live stream of the eclipse coming from the Villarrica volcano in Chile starting at 6:30 AM PT. The live stream for that source can be viewed below.

Anyone reading who happens to be in the path of totality or partial eclipse needs to remember you can’t look directly at the sun, even during an eclipse. It can cause severe eye damage. Those wanting to view directly need solar eclipse glasses or can make a pinhole projector.