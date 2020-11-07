NASA seeks partners to tell the story of its return to the Moon

NASA is once again seeking partners for its Artemis program, but this time it isn’t interested in sending payloads or developing new exploration technologies. Instead, NASA wants partners who can help tell the story of its return to the Moon, seeking to ‘engage, excite, and inspire a worldwide audience.’ NASA Administrator Bridenstine said the space agency is looking for content that exceeds its ‘standard coverage.’

NASA isn’t interested in ordinary works, at least based on its Thursday announcement. Instead, the space agency says that it seeks proposals from potential future partners that include the possible use of innovative hardware and other technologies to ‘augment’ its existing imagery.

The space agency provides examples of the kind of innovative creation it seeks, such as proposals that involve VR, 360-degree field of view cameras, handheld camera systems for crews, portable cameras, robotic systems, ‘unique storytelling and distribution methods,’ and more.

Proposals can come from a variety of entities include collaborative groups of multiple entities — examples include everything from academic institutions to the space industry and even studios and broadcasters. NASA asks interested entities to include details on things like how their proposal may help the public better understand the Artemis program.

In a statement, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine explained: