NASA says Strawberry Moon will be visible until early Saturday

According to NASA, the lunar event referred to as the ‘Strawberry Moon’ started yesterday and will remain visible through early Saturday. It’s common for these lunar events to get a unique name, some of them referring to the Moon’s appearance but most to the nature of the seasons in which they occur. That is to say, don’t expect the Strawberry Moon to look like a strawberry.

The Strawberry Moon is one particular cultural name for the last full moon that happens during the Spring season or, depending on the year, the first full moon that takes place during the summer season. The name refers not to the Moon’s appearance — it won’t turn strawberry red — but rather the time of the year when these kinds of berries are usually ripe enough to harvest.

Though the Moon won’t look like a giant ripe strawberry in the sky over the next few nights, NASA says it may appear a reddish shade when it rises and sets due to the way sunlight strikes it this time of year. As well, the Strawberry Moon of 2021 will look bigger and closer than an ordinary full moon, making it a special sight.

This would technically make the event a Strawberry Super Moon, as ‘super moon’ is the term used for any full moon that appears larger than normal. This weekend’s full moon is also known by other names, including the Honey and Rose Moon.

If you enjoy watching the moon in all of its various sizes and shapes, head over to NASA’s “Moon in Motion” page to get info on all of the lunar phases, as well as guides on creating a moon observation journal and moon phases calendar, among other things.