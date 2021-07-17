NASA invites the public to watch the Starliner launch on July 30

NASA has announced that it will have complete coverage of the second launch of Starliner on July 30. The space agency is inviting the public to participate virtually in the launch currently scheduled for 2:53 PM EDT Friday, July 30. The mission is OFT-2 and is the second uncrewed flight for the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft.

Starliner will be pushed into orbit using a United Lunch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket, with the launch happening from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. About 31 minutes after Starliner launches, the capsule will reach its preliminary orbit. It will dock at the space station at 3:06 PM on Saturday, July 31.

As part of its virtual launch coverage, NASA will air prelaunch activities, launch, and docking live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the NASA website. Since Starliner is going to the ISS, it will be carrying more than 400 pounds of NASA cargo and crew supplies to the space station. It will return to Earth with more than 550 pounds of the cargo inside, including reusable Nitrogen Oxygen Recharge System tanks that provide air to astronauts aboard the space station.

NASA says OFT-2 will demonstrate end-to-end capabilities of the Starliner spacecraft and the Atlas V rocket. NASA will air the launch, docking with the ISS, and return to Earth. The mission will provide data to NASA to help the Boeing crew transport system get certified for regular flights with astronauts to and from the ISS.

The OFT-2 flight readiness review will begin at 6 PM on Thursday, July 22. On Tuesday, July 27, a prelaunch news conference will be held on NASA TV no earlier than one hour after completing the launch readiness review. On Thursday, July 29, a media and social briefing will be held on NASA TV. Live coverage begins on Friday, July 30 at 2 PM.