NASA astronaut Sally Ride will get her own limited edition US quarter

The United States Mint has announced the limited edition quarters to be released under the American Women Quarters Program, including the five notable figures who will be featured on each quarter. The coins will be released yearly through 2025 with US Mint orders for those who want to collect them. Among others, NASA astronaut Sally Ride will get her own coin.

The US Mint revealed the new limited edition coins last week, showcasing the five designs that were selected by the Secretary of the Treasury. The five notable women who will be featured on the quarters are Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren, and Anna May Wong.

The five designs will be located on the tail side of the quarters, which will feature George Washington on the face as expected. The limited-edition quarters will be issued every year from 2022 through 2025, with each year bringing a different batch of five unique coins under the American Women Quarters Program.

Each batch of quarters will feature an “ethnically, racially, and geographically diverse group,” according to the US Mint, which explains that the quarters are meant to honor these individuals’ accomplishments across a variety of fields and activism, including everything from civil rights to space and science.

In a statement about the upcoming coins, US Mint Acting Director Alison L. Doone said: