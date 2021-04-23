Mushroom recall in US expands: What you need to know

A few days ago, the FDA highlighted a new mushroom recall in the United States, one that has been joined by a second similar recall from a different company. As with the first recall, this second one involves enoki mushrooms that have potentially been contaminated with listeria, a pathogen that can cause severe illness in some vulnerable people.

The new recall comes from Golden Medal Mushrooms, which sells the recalled products under the same name. The recalled mushrooms were distributed through a few states and sold at retailers across the US — they’re packaged in 7.05oz (200g) containers that include the label “Enoki Mushroom” and “Product of Korea.”

Routine testing in Michigan turned up the possible listeria contamination; as you’d expect, consumers who purchased the mushrooms are told not to eat them and to instead either discard them or take them back to the store from which they were purchased to get a refund. The full identification details, including UPC, can be found in the recall notice.

The company hasn’t received any reports of illnesses related to the recall. Eating food contaminated with listeria may result in an illness that typically clears up within a short period of time in healthy adults, but that may be severe or fatal in vulnerable groups: the elderly, young kids, and people who have compromised immune systems.

The new recall comes two days after Guan’s Mushrooms Co announced a similar enoki mushrooms recall over potential listeria contamination. That recall likewise involves 7.05oz containers, though they are marked as a product of China rather than Korea. The source of the potential contamination is unclear.