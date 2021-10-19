Muscle relaxant pills recalled because the dose is higher than listed

A batch of muscle relaxant tablets has been recalled because the bottles may contain a higher dosage than listed on the label. The company notes in its recall advisory that taking too much of this drug may result in excessive depression of the central nervous system, potentially causing issues that can include fainting, falling, coma, seizures, and death.

The recall comes from Bryant Ranch Prepack of Burbank, California, which is recalling one batch of its Methocarbamol 500mg tablets. The issue, according to the company, is that these bottles labeled with a 500mg dosage may actually contain 750mg tablets, putting consumers at risk of taking too much muscle relaxant.

Fortunately, the company hasn’t received any reports of issues resulting from consumers taking this medication. The medicine is packaged in a white bottle that contains a red and white label with 30-count, 60-count, and 90-count tablets. Patients who are taking this particular methocarbamol can check whether they have a recalled unit by looking for the identifying details.

Check out the recall notice on the FDA‘s website for the NDCs, lot number, and expiration date, as well as images of the labels found on the bottles. Bryant Ranch Prepack says it is alerting both customers and distributors to the recall via email and letters.

The company is likewise arranging to have the bottles returned. The company says that consumers who have these bottles should stop taking the tablets immediately and contact their doctor about getting a replacement. As well, patients taking these drugs who believe they have experienced an issue related to them are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.