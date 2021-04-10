Multiple Fortnite Quests aren’t working, but Epic has fixes planned

In order to acquire large amounts of XP and level up in the game more quickly, Fortnite features a number of Quests that players can complete. These are usually fairly simple tasks that involve getting a certain number of eliminations with specific weapons, finding hidden objects, and similar.

Some of the Fortnite Quests aren’t working properly right now, which means you may complete the requirements but not get credited the XP for them. Epic Games is aware of this problem and has created a card related to it in the Fortnite Trello bug-tracking board.

According to the company, it already has multiple bug fixes ready to go in the next game update and it is working on a fix for the remaining issue. Players can expect the next update to fix multiple Quests, including ones related to hitting an opponent with a Harpoon Gun, getting a headshot with a blow, traveling a specific distance while swimming, and setting structures on fire.

Players can keep tabs on which Quests are fixed by checking on the card — the company says it will remove the Quests from the list once they are fixed in the game. If you’ve completed these bugged Quests, you’ll presumably get the XP for them once the next update arrives.

Fortnite is currently in the sixth season of its second chapter, one that has introduced some major changes to the game. In addition to sending the battle royale island back to a primitive state, the game now features weapons crafting, which enables players to upgrade their weapons with special abilities like explosives and stink bombs.