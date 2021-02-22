MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 is an RTX 3080 gaming rig that looks like something out of Tron

If you’re a fan of unique-looking PCs, then MSI has you covered with the MEG Aegis Ti5. Being a high-end gaming PC, the Aegis Ti5 isn’t going to have a shocking list of specifications, but the case all of that hardware is arranged in definitely isn’t just a box. In fact, the Aegis Ti5’s case looks like something straight out of Tron.

It doesn’t seem to be all just aesthetics though, as there’s actually some function to the case as well. It comes with a built-in LED dial on the front that can be used for a few different purposes. It can display system status, but it can also be used to switch between a few different lighting and sound presets that can be customized through MSI’s Dragon Center program. You can also use it to launch games or even to display weather or temperature information based on your location.

On the inside, MSI says that its Silent Storm Cooling 4 will serve up separate chambers for the CPU, GPU, PSU, and VRM that allows each component to stay cooler longer under heavy loads, thereby increasing performance. Speaking of components, the Aegis Ti5 seems to come outfitted with a lot of high-end hardware, including a Core i9-10900K and up to the very hard to find GeForce RTX 3080.

Buyers also have the option of outfitting the PC with up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM, though if you’re just buying this for gaming, you probably don’t need to go quite that far. The motherboard supports Intel’s Z490 chipset and the PC uses a modular 750W 80 Plus Gold certified PSU, though MSI doesn’t confirm the manufacturer of that power supply in the spec sheet it sent over today.

The PC also comes with quite the IO array that includes 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1 microphone jack, 1x headphone out on the front. Around the back, we’ve got 2 USB 2.0 ports, a PS/2 Combo port, one HDMI 1.4 out, another USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 1 Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2 RJ45 ports, 5 audio jacks, and 1 Optical S/PDIF out.

All in all, it’s an impressive PC, but it has a starting price of $3,399 – pricing it well outside the realm of affordability for a lot of PC gamers. On the other hand, that $3,399 configuration does come with an RTX 3080, so MSI could very well find some buyers who are sick of trying (and failing) to buy a standalone 3080. The MSI MEG Aegis Ti5 is available starting today from both Newegg and Abt.