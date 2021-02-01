MSI Artymis 343CAR 34-inch curved monitor packs a big screen and a startling price

MSI today launched the MPG Artymis 343CQR monitor, which features a 1000R curved display. This monitor was first revealed back during CES 2021, but today is launch day for the new display. In a sea of other curved gaming monitors, MSI is hoping this one stands out from the bunch not only because of its price point, but also because of its AI feature set.

As with most curved displays, this one is meant primarily for PC gamers who sit closer to their displays than console gamers typically do. In addition to that 1000R curve, the 34-inch display also supports 3440 x 1440 resolution and HDR400. It also has a 1ms response time according to MSI, along with a refresh rate of 165Hz, so this monitor can handle frame rates above 60 frames per second (assuming, of course, that you have the hardware to attain such a frame rate in your rig).

MSI also says that the 343CQR comes with an array of AI features. The first is OptixScope, which is actually a feature that MSI has patented. With this, we’re told that the display will offer an aiming magnifier that essentially functions as a zoom with eight different stages. Users can assign hotkeys to zoom in as the monitor reduces mouse DPI, so if you want an edge in first-person shooter games, the 343CQR could give it to you.

Other AI features include Smart Brightness through the Gaming OSD app, a built-in microphone that “eliminates noise through AI calculations,” and Night Vision AI, which is pitched as “the world’s first smart black tuner.” The monitor also offers MSI’s console mode “designed to natively support” the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, so it sounds like you can switch between those platforms and a PC with relative ease.

MSI’s Artymis 343CQR is available for order today from MSI’s website, Newegg, and Amazon for $899.99, though it is worth noting that at the time of this writing, not only does the Amazon listing seem to have the wrong images associated with it, but it also says the monitor won’t be shipping out for another 1-2 months.

Disclosure: SlashGear uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.