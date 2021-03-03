Motorola Wear OS smartwatch could run on Snapdragon Wear 4100

There was quite a buzz recently about Motorola launching three new smartwatches this year after being absent in that market for so long. Granted, it is more likely to be made by a different manufacturer that simply licensed the Moto trademark but, for buyers, the distinction is unlikely to make a difference. That, however, might not actually be the end of the story as there might be a possibility that Motorola (or licensee eBuyNow) may have a fourth one in the works with a rather tempting spec.

Wear OS smartwatches are sadly not always ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest hardware. Most manufacturers seem to prefer mass-producing smartwatches as much as they can, which often means sticking to tried and true and old hardware. Although the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 was launched mid-2020, only the TicWatch Pro 3 so far uses it while even new devices stick to the Snapdragon Wear 3100.

Some keen-eyed people, however, have caught a glimpse of hope in CE Brands’ slides that mentioned the Moto G Smartwatch, Moto Watch, and Moto One. One particular image of the backside of an unidentified Moto smartwatch hinted that it would be running on a Snapdragon Wear 4100, at least when the image was cleaned up and enhanced. Depending on when it launches, it could be the market’s second smartwatch to use that wearable processor.

The transparent backplate also shows a wireless charging coil that gave hope the smartwatch would be ditching pogo pins at long last. Amusingly, the Reddit thread seems to be split between those wishing for a speaker and those who couldn’t care less without one.

Given that the design of the smartwatch, particularly its two buttons, doesn’t seem to match the three Moto watches in the presentation, there is also some speculation this might actually be a fourth Motorola wearable. It seems to actually be closer to the 3rd gen Moto 360 (by eBuyNow) and could be a 4th gen iteration of the same model instead.