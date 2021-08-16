Motorola Razr foldable phone finally gets Android 11

A lot of attention was given to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, but Samsung isn’t the only one doing foldable phones, of course. In addition to Huawei and Xiaomi, Motorola once launched its first and so far only foldable phone (unless you consider the 5G refresh) that tried to revive the iconic Razr brand of old. Unfortunately, that foldable clamshell seemed to have been forgotten even by Motorola, though the company is finally making up for lost time by rolling out Android 11 for the non-5G Motorola Razr.

The original Motorola Razr was announced in 2019 but launched in early 2020. Android 11, on the other hand, was launched in September 2020. The Razr 5G actually got its Android 11 update back in April, so it’s rather puzzling that the OG Razr is getting the update this late.

Then again, Motorola might not have favored the first Razr even if it came first. Not only did it lack 5G connectivity at a time when many mid-range to high-end phones offered it, but its specs were also well below the price it was asking for. The fact that the more powerful Razr 5G launched not long after with nearly the same price tag proved that was the case.

The large Android 11 update is slowly rolling out to Verizon customers and carries the July security updates along with it. That, too, is a month late, but that’s not exactly surprising considering the testing period involved. Still, better late than never, especially when Motorola is involved.

The company’s public image hasn’t exactly been at its highest in the past months, particularly when Android updates are concerned. In addition to its already slow and inconsistent pace, there was a brief debacle over the guaranteed updates for its latest Motorola Edge 20 series. This Android 11 is, in fact, the Razr’s second upgrade and, based on Motorola’s standard policy, probably its last.