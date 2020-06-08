Motorola One Fusion+ serves up a pop-up selfie camera and a hefty battery

As we finished out last week, Motorola unveiled the Moto G Fast and the Moto E. The company is keeping the device reveals rolling today by announcing the One Fusion+, a new mid-range device with a pop-up selfie camera. Beyond the pop-up camera, the phone has a rather large battery that should last quite some time on a full charge.

Eagle-eyed phone enthusiasts are likely already familiar with the some of the specifications of the One Fusion+, as this phone has leaked out a few times over the past couple of months. In any case, the One Fusion+ is a decidedly mid-range phone, with its Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded by a further 1TB through the included microSD slot.

The 6.5-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) display will be instantly familiar to anyone who has held a Motorola One Hyper, as will the pop-up camera that houses a 16MP lens for selfies. Around the back, we’ll find a 64MP camera at the center of a quad-lens array that also includes an 8MP, 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens; a 5MP macro lens; and a 2MP depth sensor.

The battery powering this phone could very well be worth getting excited about, as it clocks in at 5,000mAh. Motorola says that’s big enough to go two days on a single charge, but of course, your mileage will vary depending on what you’re doing with your device. The battery is also capable of 15W TurboPower charging, so while that isn’t the best, at least there’s some support for fast charging in there.

According to GSMArena, the Motorola One Fusion+ has only been confirmed for Europe thus far, where it’ll be launching later this month with a palatable price tag of €300. Motorola has said nothing about a potential US release, but we’ll let you know if that changes in the future.