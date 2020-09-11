Motorola G9 Plus shows us what Moto’s missing in the USA

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus (XT2087-1) was revealed today with a 6.8-inch FHD+ display. This device isn’t quite as major a deal to us as was the release of the Moto G9, largely because of the price. Where the Moto G9 was an extremely reasonable price at (approximately) $154 (converted from Indian rupee), the Moto G9 Plus will be released in Brazil for R$2.499,10 – converted to USD right this minute, that’s approximately $468.

The Motorola MOTO G9 Plus has a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor inside. The first iteration of this device has 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There’s a massive 5000mAh battery inside as well as TurboPower 30W fast charging. On the back is a set of four cameras, with a 64MP main camera, one camera for ultra-wide shots, another for macro, and another for depth sensing.

Here in the United States, Motorola sells a whole bunch of MOTO G7 devices, then the Moto G Stylus, Moto G Power, and Moto G Fast. The Moto G Fast is easily the most cost-effective device in the bunch for a (sale) price of around $170 USD.

In the USA, Motorola’s also selling the Motorola One Fusion+, Motorola One Hyper, and Motorola One Zoom, plus the advanced Motorola One 5G. Motorola’s got a bunch of phones available with unique features via Amazon – like the Motorola One Action Amazon Alexa – complete with Amazon software.

Motorola also has the Moto E here in the USA for approximately $130 (on sale right now at Motorola) as well as the Moto E6. If you feel lost, like Motorola has so very many devices available for sale at once that you don’t know which way is up – you’re not alone. Motorola, owned by Lenovo, is currently in the middle of a “make one of every different size and spec device” strategy which… isn’t the worst strategy to have for our strange international mobile market at the moment.

Motorola’s making a bigger effort in the USA to sell devices like the Motorola Edge – with cascading left and right sides to its full-front-coverage display. And the Motorola RAZR (and RAZR 5G) with a foldable display. The newest Motorola RAZR will cost you around $1400 USD – unless you want the 2019 model, which you can now purchase for $999 (locked to a carrier of your choice).

The Motorola G9 Plus will be available in Brazil soon. Motorola has yet to share information about a release date for other markets around the world for this particular smartphone model.