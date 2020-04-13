Motorola flagship phone event set for April 22, 2020

There’ll be an event – a VIRTUAL event – this month for Motorola’s next flagship smartphone. The company will likely position this phone as a competitor for such massively popular smartphones as the iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S20, or the Google Pixel. What’ll be particularly interesting is how this device stands up to the OnePlus 8, the device that’ll be revealed in full this week.

The device from Motorola is almost certainly called Motorola Edge Plus. This device was leaked in a big way – several big ways – over the last few weeks. The smartphone was originally meant for a Mobile World Congress 2020.

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/jH2NcdBTxG — motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) April 13, 2020

The Motorola Edge Plus was leaked as a flagship smartphone with a 6.67-inch display with 1080 x 2340 pixels across its face. The display will likely be Super AMOLED, spread across the entirety of the front of the device, and cascade down the left and the right of the device. There’ll probably be a circular punch hole in the upper left-hand corner for the front-facing camera.

The Motorola Edge Plus had a camera array leak earlier this year with three back-facing cameras and a few sensors. It’s expected that the main (wide-angle) lens will be 108MP with an f/1.7 aperture and 1/1.33-inch sensor, PDAF, and optical image stabilization. An 8MP telephoto lens-toting camera was leaked with 3x optical zoom, PDAF, and OIS. A 16MP camera will likely appear at the back as well, with f/2.2 aperture and 13mm lens action.

It’ll also be interesting to see what Motorola decides on for the price of this smartphone. Motorola’s been all over the place in the past few years with prices for smartphones, releasing everything from the very cheapest of smartphones to the high end of midrange. Now it might be the time for Motorola to return with the highest-end (and highest of price) devices.

The event will take place at 11AM Central Time on April 22, 2020. We’ll be covering the event as it goes down – stick around!