Motorola Edge+ will get two Android updates as if that was extraordinary

On the surface, or at least based on its specs, the Motorola Edge+ definitely qualifies as Motorola’s first true premium flagship in a long while. Not only does it have the guts to show for it but it also has the premium price (more on that later). What it doesn’t have, among other things, is the same level of commitment that its competitors have with their latest and greatest. The company has suddenly changed its tune and is promising two Android updates for the Motorola Edge+ as if it was going out of its way to generously provide something it should have right from the start.

To be fair, there is no standard or contract or even law that dictates that manufacturers need to update phones up to two major Android versions. That has, however, become somewhat of an industry standard that may or may not have anything to do with how most phones also come with a standard two-year warranty or two-year contract with a carrier. Needless to say, it has become expected and OEMs that promise to go beyond two years score points among consumers.

That’s the reason why it was almost scandalous that Motorola disclosed the Edge+, its most premium and most expensive non-foldable phone yet, is guaranteed to get only one Android update, the Android 11 release that will come out just half a year after the Edge+ was launched. It didn’t exactly put that on paper nor did it say it would stop at one but, given Motorola’s track record with Android update, that’s almost guaranteed.

Perhaps to clarify things or perhaps after receiving no small amount of criticism, Motorola is “excited to share” that the phone will receive at least two Android OS upgrades, up to 2021’s Android 12 release. Its excitement is rather odd considering this should have been the normal procedure in the first place. Of course, it also doesn’t mean Motorola will be able to update the phone in time anyway.

That, however, is really the least of Motorola’s worries with the Edge+. Despite the otherwise enticing features, which include a 3.5mm headphone jack, the phone’s exclusivity to Verizon and $1,000 price tag reduces its potential to become a bestseller. Maybe Motorola knows this, which is why it isn’t that invested in supporting the phone that long.