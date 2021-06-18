Motorola Defy rugged phone made by Bullitt

Motorola’s smartphone range is admittedly diverse, seemingly aimed at so many markets that it defies definition. One class of phones, represented by the DROID and Force models, is designed specifically to weather the forces of nature and human fallibility. The latest incarnation of that rugged spirit is the unusually-named Motorola Defy, perhaps one of the first fruits of Motorola’s new partnership with the Bullitt Group, the same people behind CAT’s and Land Rover’s equally rugged phones.

Motorola and Bullitt actually announced their partnership months ago but naturally didn’t have many details to share. All they said was that they would be working on a strategic brand partnership for Motorola-branded rugged phones. In a nutshell, this means Bullitt would make the device and Motorola would slap its name on it, just like what CAT and Land Rover already do.

That’s pretty much what the Motorola Defy, stylized as “motorola defy,” tries to bring to the table. It’s a proposition you’ve probably heard before, even from phones that don’t look like a tank. That includes IP68 dust and water resistance rating, MIL-SPEC 810H certification for rough handling and extreme temperatures, and drop tested to withstand a fall from a height of 1.8m or 6ft.

As you can probably expect from this class of phones, the Motorola Defy offers the basics of smartphone technologies, like a Snapdragon 662 with 4GB of RAM, a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, and a large 5,000 mAh battery. There are three cameras on its back led by a 48MP sensor and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video chats. The Defy’s design definitely plays the part with its textured back for an easier grip and a “high-quality lanyard” that calls back to 90s phones.

Motorola is targeting select European and Latin American markets to launch its newest rugged phone. The Motorola Defy will be available in the coming weeks for 329 EUR, roughly $390.