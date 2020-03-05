Moto G8 officially unveiled with triple rear cameras

Following a series of leaks, Motorola officially unveiled the Moto G8 today. Motorola’s announcement of the device was short and sweet, focusing mostly on the phone’s cameras. Specifically, the Moto G8 has three rear-facing cameras: a 16MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro camera.

The fourth sensor you see on the back of the G8 provides laser autofocus, so the camera array on the back of the phone seems fairly capable, particularly for a phone that is decidedly mid-range when looking at the rest of the spec sheet. That mid-range hardware is probably most obvious in the display – even though it clocks in at an impressive 6.4 inches, it only outputs in “HD+” resolution (which means that we shouldn’t expect 1080p here).

The phone also runs on a Snapdragon 665 CPU, which is paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage tops out at 64GB, but thankfully, you can expand on that using a microSD card up to 512GB. The Moto G8 has an 8MP front-facing camera that’s hidden behind a hole punch cutout, and the phone will be running Android 10 out of the box.

As with many mid-range phones these days, the battery is a bright spot on the Moto G8’s spec sheet. At 4,000mAh, it should provide more than enough juice to keep things running for a long time, especially considering the hardware it’s powering. In fact, Motorola says that the Moto G8’s battery can provide up to 40 hours of usage on a single charge, but of course, your mileage will vary depending on what you’re doing.

And that’s that: the Moto G8 is officially here. The phone is launching today in Brazil for BRL 1,299, which translates to about $290 USD. We’ll see it launch in other regions like Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia in the coming weeks, so we’ll keep on eye out for more from Motorola.